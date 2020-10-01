Champions League draw: Liverpool to face Ajax in group stage this season

Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Liverpool's 2020-21 season, as Klopp's men look to retaintheir first title in 30 years. They surged to the title with 99 points andwill be hard to stop again this season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on September 1, 2020

10 Wonderkids Your Club Needs To Sign!



On today’s 10, we run through ten of the best teenage prospects in football right now, and who the top clubs should be targeting. From Ajax’s Sergiño Dest and Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, who.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:46 Published on August 28, 2020