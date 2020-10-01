Global  
 

Maitland-Niles staying at Arsenal?

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 1 October 2020
According to a recent report from Daily Mirror, Manchester United and Arsenal are both distancing themselves from a deal involving Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The popular youngster is considered to be one of the Gunners’ brightest talents but his inconsistency has left many wondering whether or not a move away from the Emirates is the best move […]
