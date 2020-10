You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva



Former Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva has signed for Chelsea less than a week after being on the losing side in the Champions League final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50 Published on August 28, 2020 10 Wonderkids Your Club Needs To Sign!



On today’s 10, we run through ten of the best teenage prospects in football right now, and who the top clubs should be targeting. From Ajax’s Sergiño Dest and Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna, who.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:46 Published on August 28, 2020 PAOK ultras ignore COVID-19 distance measures and march through streets on PAOK-Besiktas match day



PAOK football fans set off flares while riding motorcycles ahead of their Champions League 2nd qualifying round fixture with Besiktas. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this