Todd Fuhrman: If Jets lose to Broncos, Adam Gase should get his resume ready | FOX BET LIVE Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The New York Jets are 0-3 coming into Week 4, so a win against the Denver Broncos would be a bright spot in a disappointing season start. Todd Fuhrman, Clay Travis and Cousin Sal agree that the Sam Darnold & the Jets could pull this one out, but if they lose to the Broncos this weekend, Head Coach Adam Gase could be out of a job.


