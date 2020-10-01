|
Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona: Fati on target again as Messi dazzles for 10-man Blaugrana
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Lionel Messi tormented Celta Vigo and Ansu Fati scored his third goal in two LaLiga games as 10-man Barcelona secured a 3-0 victory in horrendous conditions at Balaidos. Fati followed up his double in a 4-0 rout of Villarreal on Sunday by scoring the opening goal on Thursday before Barca defender Clement Lenglet was harshly sent off for a second bookable […]
