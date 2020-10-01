|
Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray: Arfield and Tavernier keep Europa League journey alive
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Rangers secured a spot in the Europa League group stage by winning their play-off against Galatasaray 2-1 at Ibrox on Thursday. After a dour opening period in Glasgow, second-half goals from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier ensured Steven Gerrard’s team will be involved in Friday’s draw. Connor Goldson saw Christian Luyindama nod his header over the bar before […]
