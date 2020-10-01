Global  
 

Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray: Arfield and Tavernier keep Europa League journey alive

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Rangers secured a spot in the Europa League group stage by winning their play-off against Galatasaray 2-1 at Ibrox on Thursday.  After a dour opening period in Glasgow, second-half goals from Scott Arfield and James Tavernier ensured Steven Gerrard’s team will be involved in Friday’s draw.  Connor Goldson saw Christian Luyindama nod his header over the bar before […]
News video: Gerrard: Rangers don't fear Galatasaray

Gerrard: Rangers don't fear Galatasaray 01:01

 Steven Gerrard says Rangers have respect for, but don't fear Galatasaray ahead of the Europa League qualifier.

Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray: Arfield & Tavernier earn Europa League group stage place

 Rangers are through to the group stage of the Europa League for a third consecutive season after beating Galatasaray 2-1.
