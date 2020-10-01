Philadelphia 76ers move quickly to hire Doc Rivers as head coach: reports
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their new coach. Rivers reached a deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try and lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
