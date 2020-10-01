Global  
 

Philadelphia 76ers move quickly to hire Doc Rivers as head coach: reports

CBC.ca Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The Philadelphia 76ers have reached an agreement with Doc Rivers to become their new coach. Rivers reached a deal Thursday to become the latest coach to try and lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard reflects on Clippers moving on from Doc Rivers as HC after 7 seasons | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard reflects on Clippers moving on from Doc Rivers as HC after 7 seasons | FIRST THINGS FIRST 03:53

 Chris Broussard joins the show to reflect on the Los Angeles Clippers moving on from Doc Rivers as head coach after 7 seasons. Broussard believes this is an understandable move by the Clippers organization due to Doc's overachieving performance over the last handful of years and the attitude and...

