Brentford boss makes final transfer plea to Said Benrahma following stunning display in Carabao Cup Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he doesn’t know if Said Benrahma will be staying this summer but is in no doubt the Algerian’s recent exploits have only added to his value. Benrahma has been linked with a Premier League move all summer. Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have all been rumoured […] 👓 View full article

