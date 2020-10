Tashinah Goalby "The Miami Heat Were Hot. Now They’re Hurting." by BY SCOTT CACCIOLA via NYT https://t.co/gwZxAalsLK #news https://t.co/u4NxxSdl9x 1 minute ago

Isaac Chartier "The Miami Heat Were Hot. Now They’re Hurting." #sport By @IsaacChartier2 https://t.co/luyk7n3w1j 2 minutes ago

Joseph Martin "The Miami Heat Were Hot. Now They’re Hurting." by BY SCOTT CACCIOLA via NYT https://t.co/lUNGbf4t8k 6 minutes ago

IG👨🏾‍💻THANKYOUKT RT @BlkProgLakerGuy: @LakerFilmRoom @TheArmoTrader @johnhollinger @presidual @TheAthleticNBA Also, did he forget how the heat got here? Did… 13 minutes ago

Robert Osbourne "The Miami Heat Were Hot. Now They’re Hurting." by BY SCOTT CACCIOLA via NYT https://t.co/7B8K9AEFmA 17 minutes ago

marshall dye @richie_p_d @Bamaboyfortide @RealSkipBayless miami was humbled losing to dallas and they added ray allen the 4th ho… https://t.co/SHNitjyOMk 17 minutes ago

Jol Jol Lakers were always going to win this series but Miami deserved better. The Heat exhibited such heart & ability. T… https://t.co/bpkickX8dB 2 hours ago