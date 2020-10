You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Beluga whales enjoy first open water swim in new sanctuary home



Two beluga whales, Little Grey and Little White, have taken their first swimin their open water sanctuary home in Iceland. Carefully monitored by thewhales’ expert care team, Little Grey and Little.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 4 days ago My Dad's Christmas Date Movie



My Dad's Christmas Date Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s Christmas and the charming city of York, home to Jules, 16 and her Dad, David is decked out ready for the festive season. In many ways,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:42 Published 6 days ago British Great Dane is the oldest in the world - thanks to chicken dinners and lots of love



A British Great Dane who loves chicken dinners is thought to be the oldest in the world -- after smashing the previous record by years.Pirate the pooch is 11-and-a-half years old and has been adored by.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this