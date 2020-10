Pioli delighted after rollercoaster win over Rio Ave Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Stefano Pioli was delighted with Milan’s thrilling win over Rio Ave after a rollercoaster of emotions in the Europa League play-off. After 24 penalties in the shoot-out, Milan recorded a 9-8 victory, the encounter in Portugal having finished 2-2 following extra time. Milan led through Alexis Saelemaekers before Francisco Geraldes equalised, and Rio Ave went […] 👓 View full article

