Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Images, Wishes & more

IndiaTimes Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to honour the legendary leader, Mahatma Gandhi. He was an eminent figure without whom, India would still have been oppressed under the British rule.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way

Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way 01:37

 An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.

