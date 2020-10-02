Champions League: It's Messi vs Ronaldo as Barcelona draw Juventus
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against each other in this season's Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group in Thursday's draw. The two heavyweights were drawn in Group G along with Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine, with the fourth team still to be determined. Messi and Ronaldo will...
Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group...
