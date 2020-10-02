Global  
 

Manchester United, Manchester City ease into quarter-finals

Mid-Day Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Ferran Torres scored his first Manchester City goal as the League Cup holders got back on track with a 3-0 win against Burnley, while Manchester United joined their rivals in the quarter-finals after beating Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola's side suffered their heaviest home Premier League loss under the Spaniard on...
