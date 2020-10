You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Shamrock will give AC Milan a game'



Shamrock Rovers chairman Jonathan Roche is confident his side will give AC Milan a game after they drew the Italian giants at home in the second round of Europa League qualifying. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:27 Published on August 31, 2020 Fortune finally favours Lopetegui with Europa League triumph



Sevilla clinch sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:13 Published on August 22, 2020 Sevilla fans spill into the streets with Europa title



Sevilla fans go wild as they celebrate their side's 3-2 victory over Inter MIlan in the Europa League final. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:48 Published on August 22, 2020

Tweets about this