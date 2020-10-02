Arsenal look to offload Matteo Guendouzi as they aim to sign 22-year-old – report
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Arsenal are hoping to sell Matteo Guendouzi in a bid to make room for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report in France. French media outlet Telefoot, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that Arsenal are in talks to send Guendouzi on loan to Ligue 1 side Marseille for the 2020-21 season. The […]
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after..
