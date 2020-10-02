Global  
 

Arsenal look to offload Matteo Guendouzi as they aim to sign 22-year-old – report

Friday, 2 October 2020
Arsenal are hoping to sell Matteo Guendouzi in a bid to make room for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report in France. French media outlet Telefoot, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that Arsenal are in talks to send Guendouzi on loan to Ligue 1 side Marseille for the 2020-21 season. The […]
