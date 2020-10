Milan won their first penalty shoot-out in European competition since 2003 after reaching the Europa League group stage in remarkable fashion. Not since their...

Europa League group stage draw: Date and start time, how to watch and confirmed Pots for Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham and Celtic The draw for the Europa League group stage will be completed this week as the tournament gears up to get underway again. Arsenal and Leicester will be flying the...

talkSPORT 21 hours ago