West Ham United see Hans Vanaken bid rejected Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

West Ham United have suffered a blow in their bid to sign Hans Vanaken from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, West Ham are interested in signing the 28-year-old attacking midfielder before the window closes next week and have made an offer of £13 million. However, Belgian club Brugge have […] 👓 View full article

