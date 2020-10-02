Manchester United legend Paul Scholes aims swipe at Gareth Southgate for dropping Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood from latest England squad
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Manchester United legend Paul Scholes took umbrage with Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood out of the latest England squad. The Man City midfielder and Man United forward were axed from the international set-up for the October triple-header, with Southgate on Thursday naming his squad to take on Wales, Belgium and […]
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
England manager Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been left out of his squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark to... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •talkSPORT •Daily Star
Gareth Southgate has left Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood out of the latest England squad after they were sent home from international duty last month but Harry... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star