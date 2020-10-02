Manchester United legend Paul Scholes aims swipe at Gareth Southgate for dropping Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood from latest England squad

Global  
 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes took umbrage with Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood out of the latest England squad. The Man City midfielder and Man United forward were axed from the international set-up for the October triple-header, with Southgate on Thursday naming his squad to take on Wales, Belgium and […]
