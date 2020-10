News24.com | 'I was re-educated to eat': Martina Trevisan at French Open after anorexia nightmare Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Italian tennis player Martina Trevisan, who hopes to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros, said she had to be "re-educated to eat" after years of suffering from anorexia. 👓 View full article

