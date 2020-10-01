Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tennis: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin finds mojo at French Open

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Tennis: Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin finds mojo at French OpenOnce Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got going, she kept going — into the French Open third round.The fourth-seeded American started slowly under a closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier before pulling out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov 20:04

 Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest ranked player talks about the difference in the bubbles, hitting his straps quickly after a long break by...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation [Video]

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published
Top 10 Hidden Locations in Open World Games [Video]

Top 10 Hidden Locations in Open World Games

Open world games are full of hidden locations for players to find! For this list, we’ll be looking at all the secret and hard to reach areas in open world video games that are optional to visit.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:53Published
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin through to fourth round; Aryna Sabalenka knocked out

 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin breezes into the fourth round at Roland Garros with victory over Irina Bara.
BBC Sport

News24.com | Kenin, Kvitova only seeds left at unpredictable French Open

 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is well positioned for a run at a second Grand Slam title this year as the highest seed left in the tournament going into...
News24

News24.com | Danielle Collins sets up Sofia Kenin clash in French Open quarter-finals

 Danielle Collins will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros after a win over Tunisian Ons Jabeur.
News24


Tweets about this