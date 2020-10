Genie Bouchard's run at French Open ends in 3rd round Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., fell to 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of the French Open. 👓 View full article

