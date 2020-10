Mike Pence, wife test negative for Covid Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus . Spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed. 👓 View full article