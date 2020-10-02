Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United splash out £23m on Liverpool striker who has NEVER made a Premier League appearance Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Sheffield United have announced the signing of Rhian Brewster from Liverpool for a club-record fee. The Blades are paying over £23million to sign highly-rated forward Brewster, who began his career in Chelsea’s academy before joining Liverpool five years ago. Rhian Brewster is a Blade. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/rqrIZMHB5b — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 2, 2020 Despite being […] 👓 View full article

