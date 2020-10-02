Global  
 

Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United splash out £23m on Liverpool striker who has NEVER made a Premier League appearance

Friday, 2 October 2020
Sheffield United have announced the signing of Rhian Brewster from Liverpool for a club-record fee. The Blades are paying over £23million to sign highly-rated forward Brewster, who began his career in Chelsea’s academy before joining Liverpool five years ago. Rhian Brewster is a Blade. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/rqrIZMHB5b — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 2, 2020 Despite being […]
 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says the club are still in advanced negotiations to sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is most concerned about the balance of his squad as striker Rhian Brewster looks set for a move to Sheffield United.

Rhian Brewster's move to Sheffield United is 'win-win for Liverpool' according to the Good Morning Transfers panel.

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday's draw in Geneva.

 Liverpool FC could sell Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United in a £23m deal before transfer deadline day on Monday, according to a report in England.
 Sheffield United agree a £23.5m deal to sign Liverpool's England Under-21 forward Rhian Brewster.
 Sheffield United are set to break their transfer record after agreeing a £23.5million deal for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.
