Rugby league: Penrith Panthers claim thrilling win over Sydney Roosters in finals 'classic' Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

The Penrith Panthers are now just one win away from a grand final after a thrilling 29-28 win over back-to-back premiers the Sydney Roosters in an absolute classic of a final.It was a rollercoaster of a match as the Roosters started... The Penrith Panthers are now just one win away from a grand final after a thrilling 29-28 win over back-to-back premiers the Sydney Roosters in an absolute classic of a final.It was a rollercoaster of a match as the Roosters started... 👓 View full article

