Skip Bayless reacts to Philadelphia 76ers hiring Doc Rivers following Clippers collapse | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Skip Bayless reacts to Philadelphia 76ers hiring Doc Rivers following Clippers collapse | UNDISPUTEDIt didn’t take Doc Rivers long to get another job after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. Doc has agreed to a 5-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and will now be tasked with getting Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons over the hump in the East. Doc’s one NBA title of course came in the East with the Celtics. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Doc Rivers' new position with the 76ers.
 It didn’t take Doc Rivers long to get another job after parting ways with the Los Angeles Clippers. Doc has agreed to a 5-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and will now be tasked with getting Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons over the hump in the East. Doc’s one NBA title of course came in the East...

