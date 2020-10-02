|
Emmanuel Acho zones in on Dak — The value Jerry Jones puts on Dak Prescott is most important | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss which quarterback has more to lose in NFL week 4 between Baker Mayfield & Dak Prescott. Acho leans Dak due to the pressure he's getting from Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys' current record. Wiley thinks Baker has far more to lose as he's fighting for his job and livelihood.
