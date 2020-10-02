|
Tottenham confirm Carlos Vinicius loan deal
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Benfica forward Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan deal. Portuguese giants Benfica revealed earlier on Friday an agreement had been reached for the 25-year-old to join Spurs. The Premier League club have now announced that Carlos Vinicius’ switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been completed. Tottenham have paid £2.7million (€3m) […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this