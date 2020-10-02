Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFLaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk the Week 4 match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. The Patriots have been successful against the Chiefs in the past, Cam Newton adds a new element to the roster. LaVar lays out how Cam and the Patriots can overcome the undefeated Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF 01:10

 LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk the Week 4 match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. The Patriots have been successful against the Chiefs in the past, Cam Newton adds a new element to the roster. LaVar lays out how Cam and the Patriots can...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Postponed Chiefs-Patriots game frustrates some fans [Video]

Postponed Chiefs-Patriots game frustrates some fans

With the Chiefs-Patriots game postponed to Monday night due to positive COVID-19 tests, not everyone who bought a ticket can now attend the big game.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:56Published
Another round of COVID-19 testing for Chiefs and Patriots [Video]

Another round of COVID-19 testing for Chiefs and Patriots

Negative test results needed before Chiefs-Patriots game is rescheduled

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:16Published
Another round of COVID-19 testing for Chiefs and Patriots players [Video]

Another round of COVID-19 testing for Chiefs and Patriots players

Negative test results needed before Chiefs-Patriots game is rescheduled

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this