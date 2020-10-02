|
LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk the Week 4 match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. The Patriots have been successful against the Chiefs in the past, Cam Newton adds a new element to the roster. LaVar lays out how Cam and the Patriots can overcome the undefeated Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this