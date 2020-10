Kings fire man who portrays mascot Bailey Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Los Angeles Kings have terminated the contract of Tim Smith, who portrays their mascot Bailey the lion, following a sexual harassment lawsuit recently filed during the summer by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew. 👓 View full article

