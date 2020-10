Garrett Cooper's homer, Magneuris Sierra's RBI propel Marlins to NLDS as they blank Cubs, 2-0 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

After six scoreless innings in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card round, Garrett Cooper blasted a home run in the 7th to break open the game. An RBI single by Magneuris Sierra drove home Lewis Brinson and the Miami Marlins took a permanent 2-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs. With the win, the Marlins complete the sweep and advance to the NLDS.

0

