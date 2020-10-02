Packers could be without Adams and Lazard against Atlanta

Steve Megargee RT @AP_NFL: Packers could be without top 2 wideouts against Falcons. by @stevemegargee https://t.co/vew1xqyebY 44 minutes ago

AP NFL Packers could be without top 2 wideouts against Falcons. by @stevemegargee https://t.co/vew1xqyebY 44 minutes ago

Gil Brandt Speaking of the Packers, without Lazard and perhaps Adams for Monday night, they could be looking at this WR lineup… https://t.co/m8nABsL3Xz 7 hours ago

Doggs @mattschneidman I'd imagine if the Packers are without both Adams and Lazard, that we could see Aaron Jones lined u… https://t.co/wwy0zpWzI0 1 day ago

Jamie @Unclerico9806 @HuskandPackMatt At least the Packers can finish a game and give their all out there! Especially wit… https://t.co/BPyR85sPFg 5 days ago

qarrett with no g's First time in my recent memory where I can't identify a exploitable weakness for the Packers. Offense looks clean,… https://t.co/C62niCNKBz 5 days ago

2nd Row Feed @NFLAustralia Packers 3 - 0 start to the season, and this one without ProBowlers Davante Adams or Kenny Clarke. Thi… https://t.co/x24cLRXZN6 5 days ago