Stewart, Bird heroics lead Storm to early series lead over Aces in WNBA Finals Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Breanna Stewart scored 37 points, including 11 to start the fourth quarter, to help the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-80 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this