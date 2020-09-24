Heat's Tyler Herro breaks Magic Johnson's record becoming youngest player ever to start an NBA Finals game

'It's been a long time since we've seen a rookie play like Tyler Herro' — Skip Bayless on Herro's GM 4 performance | UNDISPUTE



The Miami Heat are now one game away from making the Finals for the first time since 2014. While the Heat have been led by Jimmy Butler this postseason, last night it was rookie Tyler Herro who put up..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:27 Published 2 weeks ago