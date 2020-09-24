Global  
 

Heat's Tyler Herro breaks Magic Johnson's record becoming youngest player ever to start an NBA Finals game

CBS Sports Saturday, 3 October 2020
Johnson held the mark since 1980
News video: Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach

Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach 00:45

 The NBA's Miami Heat is a top performer, and according to Business Insider, much of its success comes down to stellar management practices. Coach Eric Spoelstra focuses on tactics, not rigidity. He adjusts players' rotation and defensive formats depending on the opposition and game situation. The...

