Jake Cronenworth thrashes solo homer as Padres advance to NLDS after topping Cardinals, 4-0 Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Jake Cronenworth launched a solo home run in the 8th to increase the San Diego Padres' lead on the St. Louis Cardinals, becoming the first Padres' player in franchise history to homer in a winner-take-all game. The Padres advanced to the NLDS after blanking the Cardinals, 4-0, on Friday evening.

