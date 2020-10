Kristin Cavallari glad to split from NFL star Cutler during lockdown Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

American television personality Kristin Cavallari is happy that she decided to end her seven-year marriage with National Football League star Jay Cutler during lockdown (in April) as it gave her time to reflect and focus on herself.



"I actually sort of look at it as though it was a good thing to go through this in the middle... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SheKnows Amid her divorce from #JayCutler, #KristinCavallari says she's glad her own parents split up. https://t.co/rW4Fxq5JY5 4 days ago