Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson dead of cancer at 84

CBC.ca Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday. He was 84.
