Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace

The Sport Review Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will return to Premier League action this weekend desperate to return to winning ways and kick-start their top-four challenge in the 2020-21 campaign. Chelsea FC came from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw with promoted side […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk [Video]

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk

This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Man United

 Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to edge to a 1-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils will be looking to...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this