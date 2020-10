News24.com | Bradley grabs two-shot PGA Tour lead in Mississippi Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Keegan Bradley rolled in eight birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Friday to seize a two-shot lead in the US PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. 👓 View full article

