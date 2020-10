Chris Kamara makes Leeds Europa League prediction after fast start to the season Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

EXCLUSIVE: Leeds have made a terrific start to life back in the Premier League thanks to wins over Fulham and Sheffield United, but is it too soon to start dreaming of a place in the Europa League? Chris Kamara doesn't think so EXCLUSIVE: Leeds have made a terrific start to life back in the Premier League thanks to wins over Fulham and Sheffield United, but is it too soon to start dreaming of a place in the Europa League? Chris Kamara doesn't think so 👓 View full article