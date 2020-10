Reece James admits difficultly in communicating with Thiago Silva at Chelsea Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Thiago Silva was at fault for West Brom’s second goal against Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend - but Reece James has hailed the assistance of his bilingual team-mates in helping the new look defence Thiago Silva was at fault for West Brom’s second goal against Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend - but Reece James has hailed the assistance of his bilingual team-mates in helping the new look defence 👓 View full article