AC Milan new signing Jens Petter Hauge on what it means to be a Rossoneri player (Video) Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

AC Milan completed and confirmed the signing of 20-year-old winger Jens Petter Hauge from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt for a reported fee of €5 million on Thursday. 🎤 Getting to know our newest hot prospect, Jens Petter Hauge 🎤 Conosciamo meglio il nostro nuovo talento norvegese#ReadyToUnleash #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/WQV4ouIzc0 — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 2, 2020 👓 View full article

