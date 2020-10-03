Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City TV details, kick off time and team news

Nottingham Post Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City TV details, kick off time and team newsEverything you need to know about Saturday's Championship clash at the City Ground.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Elementary Students Head Back To School [Video]

NYC Elementary Students Head Back To School

Thousands of New York City students are back in class today for the first time since March, but the return comes as the city's reopening plan has come under attack. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:47Published
Frustrated residents plan to dump trash at City Hall [Video]

Frustrated residents plan to dump trash at City Hall

Trash, stinky piles of trash covered in flies. It’s what Stacey Forest smells every time the door to her back patio of her home on N Belnord Ave in Patterson Park.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City live: Team news, build-up, key quotes and more

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City live: Team news, build-up, key quotes and more All the action from the City Ground.
Bristol Post


Tweets about this

3PIAPC

3 Peaps In A PodCast Bonus Show - Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City - Post Match Reaction - 4 wins on the bounce with @PatchWarner… https://t.co/jtOrTW7q1M 5 seconds ago

wiwsport

wiwsport.com 🇸🇳 Champiosnhip: Bristol City de Famara Diedhiou domine Nottingham Forest (2-1) ► https://t.co/q87xPFsmha #Senegal… https://t.co/zUbKA1cw6u 28 seconds ago

Forest4eva

Kyrie Louise RT @NFFC: “It was a different game but the same mistake, it is unacceptable to only start playing in the second half." Sabri Lamouchi on t… 5 minutes ago

NFFC

Nottingham Forest FC “It was a different game but the same mistake, it is unacceptable to only start playing in the second half." Sabri… https://t.co/07LbyacQeF 5 minutes ago

GeeMacGee

Gregor MacGregor RT @bristolcitylive: "Second half it was going to be our biggest test mentally so far this season." The head coach speaks 🗣 #BristolCity… 19 minutes ago

bristolcitylive

Bristol City Live "Second half it was going to be our biggest test mentally so far this season." The head coach speaks 🗣… https://t.co/R3x7mXASBY 20 minutes ago

talkforesttv

Talk Forest TV forest 1 Bristol city 2 players ratings | Nottingham forest match talk https://t.co/ouez54LZrh via @YouTube #nffc https://t.co/HSqA1gCemm 22 minutes ago

tw1tter_fc

Soccer news RT @TNC_Football: #Championship FT: Blackburn 0-0 Cardiff Luton 2-0 Wycombe Middlesbrough 2-1 Barnsley Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bristol City R… 24 minutes ago