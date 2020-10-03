Global  
 

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City travel to newly-promoted Leeds United in the Premier League. The 5:30pm kick-off would definitely be seen as the ‘game of the day’ by most neutral football fans, with the match set to be a mouth-watering encounter. City’s opponents Leeds United have started […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pep: Dias will be an incredible player

Pep: Dias will be an incredible player 00:46

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the club for completing the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica.

