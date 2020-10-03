|
French Open 2020: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reach quarter-finals
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reach the French Open men's doubles quarter-finals with victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.
