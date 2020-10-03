Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open 2020: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reach quarter-finals

BBC Sport Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski reach the French Open men's doubles quarter-finals with victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov [Video]

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 20:04Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open [Video]

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier court.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:24Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open 2020: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski through to men's doubles third round

 Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski come from a set down to beat unseeded pair Manuel Guinard and Arthur Rinderknech and reach the French Open third round.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this