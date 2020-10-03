Global  
 

Chelsea stars FUMING as Crystal Palace players take ages to arrive on Stamford Bridge pitch ahead of kick-off

talkSPORT Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Chelsea were not impressed with Crystal Palace’s timekeeping ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off. Blues stars trotted out on to the Stamford Bridge turf and were kept waiting for at least two minutes before their opponent’s joined them. Cesar Azpilicueta and Tammy Abraham were seen shaking their heads in frustration at Palace’s tardiness. More to follow…
