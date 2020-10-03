|
Mahindra Thar: What price tag did 2nd-gen deserve?
The AX series of the 2020 Thar starts at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The LX series starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic trims of the LX series start at Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
