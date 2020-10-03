Global  
 

Mahindra Thar: What price tag did 2nd-gen deserve?

Saturday, 3 October 2020
The AX series of the 2020 Thar starts at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The LX series starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic trims of the LX series start at Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
 Mahindra has launched the new Thar SUV at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh. Thar in its new avatar hopes to attract urban enthusiasts too. But does it have all it takes to rule the urban jungle? HT Auto tests the new Thar SUV both on road and off it as well.

