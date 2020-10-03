Mahindra Thar: What price tag did 2nd-gen deserve?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mahindra Thar 2020: To buy or not to buy



Mahindra Thar 2020 in its new avatar now aims to target urban enthusiasts as well. But does the new Mahindra Thar SUV have enough to excite the casual adventurists? Is it ready for the urban adventure?.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:06 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources 2nd-gen Thar launch tomorrow: Price expectation Read our price expectation for the next-gen Mahindra Thar. Find out the reasons why the Made-in-India off-roader may boast a 7-digit price tag after its booking...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this