‘Excellent’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC star after 4-0 win over Crystal Palace Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Joe Cole singled out Jorginho for special praise after he scored two penalties to help fire Chelsea FC to a dominant 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea FC started slowly at Stamford Bridge as they played out a goalless first half against the Eagles in west […] 👓 View full article

