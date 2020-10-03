Global  
 

‘Excellent’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC star after 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

The Sport Review Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Joe Cole singled out Jorginho for special praise after he scored two penalties to help fire Chelsea FC to a dominant 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Chelsea FC started slowly at Stamford Bridge as they played out a goalless first half against the Eagles in west […]
