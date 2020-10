IPL: Kohli, Padikkal set up easy RCB win over RR Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Captain Virat Kohli roared back to form with an unbeaten 72 and stitched a 99-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (63) to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match on Saturday. This was after wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal snared three wickets in an impressive bowling show that helped them restrict RR to 154 for 6. 👓 View full article

