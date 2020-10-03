Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pac-12 football schedule 2020: Six-game conference slates begin Nov. 7 with championship game set for Dec. 18

CBS Sports Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Check out the dates for the Pac-12's football schedule
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

APPSportsDesk

APPSportsDesk Southern 36, Brick Township 20 14-14 tie snapped on safety by Nate Committee followed by a 44-yard TD run by Jaide… https://t.co/qxY4YWhqt5 2 minutes ago

BarrettSallee

Barrett Sallee Pac-12 football schedule: Six-game conference slate begin Nov. 7 with championship game set for Dec. 18 https://t.co/uwBFHYbKKK 4 minutes ago

MikeRegaladoLA

Mike Regalado RT @BruinReport: Here's our first look and analysis of #UCLA's newly released football schedule. It appears the conference wanted a high-pr… 7 minutes ago

UtahUtes_SI

AllUtes https://t.co/yIY3ZWl8G1 @Utah_Football seven game, conference-only Pac-12 schedule was released on Saturday mornin… https://t.co/5CleJfPDr0 8 minutes ago

Ryan_Kostecka

Ryan Kostecka https://t.co/D4KddmiDVL @Utah_Football seven game, conference-only Pac-12 schedule was released on Saturday mornin… https://t.co/E3V600Rv7v 9 minutes ago

brandonshoward

Brandon Howard The national college football media drooling over the release of a 6 game Pac-12 conference schedule is peak 2020 s… https://t.co/rmJ7QXYWHB 11 minutes ago

BruinReport

Bruin Report Online Here's our first look and analysis of #UCLA's newly released football schedule. It appears the conference wanted a… https://t.co/cTjO2B1pko 13 minutes ago

CollegeFootball

College Football Pac-12 football schedule 2020: Six-game conference slates begin Nov. 7 with championship game set for Dec. 18… https://t.co/1XNvHPHO98 15 minutes ago